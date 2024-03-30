Stellar Blade Demo Reveals Positive First Impressions of New PS5 Exclusive

South Korean developer Shift Up and Sony released a free demo of upcoming PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade on Friday, and judging by the reception it has received on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the latter may have another big exclusive on its hands. While some of the discourse game has been a fiery debate over the game's protagonist or, more specifically, the aesthetic of the character, complete with the most advanced jiggle physics entertainment has ever seen, this is just a small, albeit vocal, part of the discussion around the game. Further, it doesn't have much consequence on the quality of the game.

If you can sift through the debate on Eve, what you will find is a rather positive impression of the PS5 game, or at least the first two hours of the 25-hour experience. The highlights include the game's presentation, which is bolstered with some impressive visuals. Meanwhile, the game's tough combat has caught the attention of some. And of course, some simply can't look past the aesthetically pleasing protagonist.

While Eve sometimes steals the show, for better or worse, what is undeniable is the game boasts a very impressive visual style. Graphics and skin suits aside, the art direction is perhaps the most impressive part of the game and it has also been recognized by many players.

Tough but Enjoyable Combat

Beat the boss challenge in the Stellar Blade demo. Tough but very enjoyable combat. 🔥



Went ahead and equipped the Skin Suit for you freaky frogs. pic.twitter.com/N4QiR0mDDM — Kami (@Okami13_) March 30, 2024

More FromSoftware Than Anticipated

Tried Stellar Blade – it was a little slow and clunky at first but when I realized it wasn't much of a hack and slash and needs to be taken slower like a Souls-like, it got me super interested!



The only souls-like I've beaten is the Jedi series so looking forward to this! pic.twitter.com/qWBOqP2itI — Curiousjoi 🎮 (@curiousjoi) March 30, 2024

Impressive Graphics

Finishers on Point

LOOK AT THIS CUTSCENE DIRECTION MY GOD SHIFT UP WENT OFF WITH THE FINISHERS IN STELLAR BLADE pic.twitter.com/9xt1QFCUJr — SweisSenpai (@SweisSenpai) March 30, 2024

Everyone Loves Eve

Stellar Blade is set to release worldwide on April 26. When it does so, it will be exclusive to the PS5. At the moment, all signs point towards a solid release for Shift Up and Sony. Mixed with our own impressions, we expect the game to release alongside Metacritic scores somewhere between the high 70s and low 80s.

As for the demo, it is available and will be available until the release of the game, and presumably beyond the game's release as well. And at two hours long, it is roughly eight percent of the game, so it is a very taste of what to expect and deduce whether or not it is going to be for you.