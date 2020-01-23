PS5 Launch Game Possibly Teased By Beloved Developer

When the PS5 launches later this year, we know the next-gen PlayStation console will be accompanied by Godfall, but that’s about all we know about the PS5’s launch in terms of games. There’s rumors and reports of a Demon’s Souls remake, a new Gran Turismo, a SOCOM reboot, Horizon Zero Dawn 2, a new horror game from the creator of Silent Hill, and much more, but these are just rumors and reports. That said, it looks like a new game from Housemarque — the developer of games like Resogun, Alienation, and Nex Machina — could be at launch of the console.

Today, the Finnish studio known for making critically-acclaimed gameplay-focused titles announced that its upcoming battle royale game, Stormdivers, is being put on hold for the development of the studio’s “most ambitious and biggest game to date,” which it will be revealing in a few months with a partner it’s worked with over the years. As you may know, not only did Housemarque work with Sony in the past, it notably developed a PS4 launch game for the PlayStation makers. Further, recently PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida was spotted visiting the studio’s office. At the time, this seemed like nothing, but now it’s raising a few eyebrows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So now we are focused on delivering our most ambitious and biggest game to date, putting every other project on hold, including the development of Stormdivers,” said Housemarque. “It is great that the whole company can come together to deliver this game, which will define the next evolution of Housemarque. We are very humbled to have amazing support from our partner over the course of the past few years, and this support has continuously grown on a monthly basis.”

Of course, for now, none of this is much more than speculation, but many industry pundits and PlayStation fans alike believe the pair are once again teaming up for a PS5 launch exclusive.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday. When exactly, hasn’t been divulged, but many reports and rumors are suggesting it will drop sometime in November. Meanwhile, Sony also hasn’t disclosed a price point or really any other salient details about the next-gen console. However, a PS5 reveal event is heavily rumored for February, so this could be changing sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, until more information comes, be sure to catch up on all the latest pertaining to the console and everything related to it by checking out all of our past and recent coverage of the PS5 by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the home screen of the PlayStation 5 dev kit has reportedly leaked. Meanwhile, some PlayStation gamers think Horizon Zero Dawn 2 will have multiplayer.