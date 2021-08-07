PlayStation Rumor Claims Two Huge PS5 Exclusive Games in the Works From Kojima

✖

A new PlayStation rumor is making the rounds for claiming to have the scoop on two unannounced PS5 exclusive games, both of which involve Hideo Kojima, the mastermind behind the Metal Gear Solid series, and more recently, PS4 exclusive Death Stranding. According to the rumor, the ongoing Blue Box and Abandoned saga is going to resolve with the reveal of both a Metal Gear Solid project and Silent Hill project from Konami and PlayStation, with Kojima involved in the development of both, presumably as the creative lead and director.

Unfortunately, many of the finer details on how all of this will happen, or what exactly these two projects will be, isn't divulged, but the rumor claims all of this won't matter for much longer because both games are set to be revealed soon.

If any of this sounds familiar, it's because this isn't the first rumor to claim that Konami, PlayStation, and Kojima were coming together to revive the latter's canceled Silent Hills (P.T.) game. Meanwhile, there's also been plenty of scuttlebutt that Metal Gear Solid is being revived with a remake from Bluepoint, the studio best known for its remakes and remasters for Demon's Souls, Uncharted, and Shadow of the Colossus. If this is true, you'd assume Kojima would be on the project as a creative consultant.

All of that said, remember all of this should be taken with a grain of salt as everything here ranges from rumor to downright speculation. Usually, where there's this much smoke there's fire, but you never know when Kojima is involved. There are also plenty of rumors claiming he's working on a new game with Xbox. If that's true, it's unlikely he's working with PlayStation and Konami. Maybe Xbox and Konami, but even Kojima is unlikely to be able to double-dip between Xbox and PlayStation.

H/T, Poptopic.