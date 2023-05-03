PS5 Fans Surprised As Popular Free-to-Play Game Stealth Released

PlayStation 5 fans have been surprised with a new stealth release, a rarity for the PlayStation console. What makes the occasion even more notable is the fact that the game in question is fairly notable as it's quite new and quite popular. It's also free-to-play, which means you can check it out with no upfront investment other than some hard drive space and a little bit of your time. The game is Omega Strikers, which we knew was coming to PS5, and other consoles, but there was no word when. The game still isn't on the other previously promised consoles -- PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S -- but it did come to PS5 today, out of nowhere, and because it's free-to-play, it does not require PS Plus.

Omega Strikers is a free-to-play action-sport game from Odyssey Interactive. The premise is simple: it's a 3v3 online multiplayer game where players try and score more goals than the opposing team in a short, fast-paced game. It was relased on April 27, 2023 via PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. And it's pretty popular. It's unclear just how many people are playing it, but the player base seems significant based on Steam activity, game queues, and social media chatter about the game.

The game does not have any reviews on Metacritic, but it has already amassed over 13,000 user reviews on Steam, 86 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "very positive" Steam user review rating.

Omega Strikers is now available on PS5!!



As a super cool added bonus, if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you'll unlock ALL THE STRIKERS for FREE!!



Let's GOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/pYx3Zh7dkx — Omega Strikers | Available Now!! (@PlayOmega) May 2, 2023

"Smash opponents off the arena and score goals in this lightning-fast 3v3 footbrawler. Sling slimes, toss tofu, and rocket boost to victory as one of 15+ stylish Strikers," reads an official pitch for the game. "Squad up with friends and outplay your rivals to become an Omega Striker. Omega Strikers has an ever-growing roster of unique and powerful Strikers, each of which can be unlocked through normal play. 3v3 ranked, normals, Quick Play, and custom lobbies are available from day one, with more maps and modes planned."

