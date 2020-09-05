New PlayStation Patent Has PS5 Fans Scratching Their Heads

✖

A new Sony-filed patent seems to possibly hint at an unexpected PS5 feature. A new PlayStation patent is making the rounds, and like every patent before it, it's bloated with technical jargon that makes the whole patent difficult to understand. It looks and sounds like the patent is related to the PS5 controller, but this is not the interesting part. The interesting part is some of the images within the patent.

Within the patent are a variety of icons for various input methods, including an older DualShock controller model, PlayStation Move wands, a keyboard and mouse, and even a PSP. What's particularly interesting is the PSP's inclusion. While it's easy to write off the older DualShock controller as simply a means to represent a PlayStation controller in a general sense, it's interesting that the patent includes handheld representation at all with Sony seemingly out of that market.

As you would expect, PlayStation fans have plenty of theories on the patent, including speculation that the PS5 will support remote play, though this seems particularly unlikely unless Sony is going to make a new handheld.

Of course, all of this is just speculation. Not only is the patent itself a bit vague in its implications, but patents themselves are never worth looking too deeply into because a company like Sony files for patents all the time that never graduate beyond the conceptual stage.

(Photo: United States Patent Application Publication)

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on the patent in any capacity, and it's highly unlikely this will change. The PlayStation makers do not comment on patent leaks, and there's no reason to believe that will change now.

