PlayStation Releases New PS5 Hype Trailer

Sony has released an all-new trailer for the PlayStation 5, highlighting a number of games coming to the platform, as well as some of the system's features. Titles like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Horizon Forbidden West appear in the trailer. With just a few short months to go until the system's release, it seems that Sony is starting to ramp up the hype! At this time, a release date and price for the console have yet to be revealed. For now, fans can get a taste of what Sony has revealed in the new trailer, which can be found in the Tweet below.

Game developers sound off on PS5's 3D audio and ultra-high speed SSD: https://t.co/01cAgnGQuO pic.twitter.com/zI9Kd7vYQ3 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 1, 2020

It's unsurprising to see Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart so prominently featured. The two games are both set to release within the PS5's launch window, and will likely prove to be major sellers for Sony. Both titles are developed by the Sony-owned Insomniac Games. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the company's follow-up to Marvel's Spider-Man, which proved a major success on PS4 when it released in 2018. While the game is not technically a direct sequel, there's bound to be a lot of appeal for players to swing through a next-gen version of New York City. It's hard not to see why Sony is pushing the game as the system's big launch game.

Of course, it also makes sense to see Sony using the console's new features as a selling point. With the graphic ceiling quickly approaching, it's becoming harder for casual audiences to distinguish between the graphics from one console generation and the next. New features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers could help to fill that void, particularly if they make for an experience that can only be had on PS5.

All in all, this is an effective ad for the PlayStation 5, and it should help to build hype for the system! There are still a lot of details left for Sony to reveal in the next few months, but the commercial does a good job of summarizing what's already known!

