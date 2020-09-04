Rumor: PS5 Price Revealed

✖

The PS5 release date is only a couple of months away, yet Sony still hasn't divulged a price point, which means pre-orders still haven't gone live. And this is crazy. The PS5 is releasing roughly in two months. Back in 2013, two months before the release of the PS4, we had known about the price for three months already. That said, it looks like Sony is waiting for Microsoft to reveal the price of the Xbox Series X first. The problem is Microsoft looks like it's waiting for Sony to announce the PS5's price. The result is the current stand-off and information drought.

That said, it looks like PS5's pricing information may have been revealed for Sony by a new report. The report comes way of French website Xboxygen who claims the digital-only PS5 will run at $500 while the standard PS5 will cost $600.

As you may know, $600 has been thrown around for the standard PS5, but most analyst speculation and rumors have suggested the standard PS5 will cost $500 while the discless PS5 will run at $450 or $400. In other words, it's important to note at this point there are conflicting reports.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. The aforementioned outlet says this information has been relayed to it by more than one source, but for now, there's no way to validate their claim or vet their sources.

Further, even if the figures are accurate, they are also subject to change. If Sony had a concrete price point for the console, it would have announced it already.

Speaking of Sony, it has not provided any type of comment on this report, and it's highly unlikely it will. Typically, it does not comment on reports of this variety.

