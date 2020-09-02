New PS5 Doritos Leak Has PlayStation Fans Excited

✖

PlayStation fans finally have some good news about the PS5 price and release date, and it comes way not of Sony, but Doritos. It's September, which means the PS5 is just a couple of months away. Despite this, we don't have a release date more specific than "holiday 2020" nor a price point. And at the moment, Sony hasn't hinted or signaled the long wait for this information is about to be over, however, Doritos may have done this for it. More specifically, it looks like the PS5 price and release date will be revealed soon, or at least that's what a new and official Doritos promotion suggests.

If you haven't seen it, bags of Doritos are making the rounds, or rather special and limited-edition Doritos bags featuring a PS5 promotion. Unfortunately, these special promotional bags don't contain any new, juicy details, but they do suggest that Sony is gearing up to reveal all of the console's pertinent information.

Of course, the bags don't outright confirm this, but it does more or less confirm the PS5 marketing campaign is imminent, and in order for that to happen, we need a release date and price for the next-gen system.

#PlayStation5 ads have started to appear on Doritos 👀 📸 via u/KennyImmortalized pic.twitter.com/MWSalenzrF — PlayStation 5 - PS5 News (@PS5Updates) August 29, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not commented on this Doritos leak and it's highly unlikely it will. Not only would it have commented already if it was going to, but it typically does not comment on leaks of this variety.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. For more coverage on the console -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think the PS5 release date and price will be?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.