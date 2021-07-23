PS5 Restock at Best Buy Continues to Frustrate Fans

Electronics retailer had another big restock of the PlayStation 5 today, but sadly, the newest sale of Sony's next-gen console doesn't seem to have gone down well for many who are still pursuing the platform. Even though Best Buy as a whole seemed to have many Standard and Digital Edition PS5 units for sale, many are still frustrated with the process in which the storefront makes these consoles available.

Not long after the PS5 restock at Best Buy began, social media began lighting up with potential customers sharing their own experiences with this new buying ordeal. The biggest problem that many ran into involves the fact that Best Buy has shifted to only selling much of its PS5 stock in-store. So even if Best Buy as a whole has PS5 units available to buy, if a store that is near you doesn't have the platform available, you essentially can't buy it.

Many of the testimonials that were seen on Twitter involving this Best Buy PS5 sale circled back to this complaint. Although quite a high number of consumers were able to get the PS5 in their cart, when it came to selecting their own store to pick up the next-gen platform, they couldn't complete the transaction. This led to a ton of grievances directed at Best Buy as tons of fans begged the store to allow them to ship the console directly to their home in the future.

While it remains to be seen if Best Buy will change the way in which it sells the PS5 in the future, for now, the retail chain seems to be one of the more annoying places to look to buy the console. If you'd like to see some of these experiences shared by many who chased the PS5 today, keep reading on further.

Were you able to get a PS5 in this new restock at Best Buy? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.