PS5 Restock at Best Buy Continues to Frustrate Fans
Electronics retailer had another big restock of the PlayStation 5 today, but sadly, the newest sale of Sony's next-gen console doesn't seem to have gone down well for many who are still pursuing the platform. Even though Best Buy as a whole seemed to have many Standard and Digital Edition PS5 units for sale, many are still frustrated with the process in which the storefront makes these consoles available.
Not long after the PS5 restock at Best Buy began, social media began lighting up with potential customers sharing their own experiences with this new buying ordeal. The biggest problem that many ran into involves the fact that Best Buy has shifted to only selling much of its PS5 stock in-store. So even if Best Buy as a whole has PS5 units available to buy, if a store that is near you doesn't have the platform available, you essentially can't buy it.
Many of the testimonials that were seen on Twitter involving this Best Buy PS5 sale circled back to this complaint. Although quite a high number of consumers were able to get the PS5 in their cart, when it came to selecting their own store to pick up the next-gen platform, they couldn't complete the transaction. This led to a ton of grievances directed at Best Buy as tons of fans begged the store to allow them to ship the console directly to their home in the future.
While it remains to be seen if Best Buy will change the way in which it sells the PS5 in the future, for now, the retail chain seems to be one of the more annoying places to look to buy the console. If you'd like to see some of these experiences shared by many who chased the PS5 today, keep reading on further.
Were you able to get a PS5 in this new restock at Best Buy? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Just Deliver It!
I had my hands on a PS5 but then it wasn’t available anywhere near me to pick up UGH WHY CANT YOU JUST DELIVER IT TO ME @BestBuy— 🌟🌟🌟 LIZ 🌟🌟🌟 (@youth_depraved) July 23, 2021
Aaaaand It's Gone
Go on to Best Buy to get a ps5….. #thestrugglecontinues #PS5 #BESTBUY pic.twitter.com/Ch7iesd9De— フランク (@chrono484) July 23, 2021
In-Store Pick Up Continues to Annoy Fans
Best Buy’s PS5 drops are so irritating because it’s only in-store pick up. Had that bitch in my cart but the entire LA County and a 250 mile radius was not available for pick up.
This ain’t worth the stress.— draw (@drawberryyy) July 23, 2021
Streamline the Process!
Really @BestBuy one "extra" step bs made me lose out of getting a PS5. Seriously?!— Brett Deister (@BrettDeister) July 23, 2021
Easier to Cop Shoes Than a PS5
Just got a PS5 into my cart at Best Buy... Ooops! No store within 250 miles of me can deliver it.
This remains the retail debacle of all times. It makes the SNKRS app look accommodating.— Señor Wilhelm XI (@MrBill11) July 23, 2021
So Close, Yet So Far
So so so SO damn close to grabbing a PS5 but not one Best Buy 250 miles allowed me to pickup at the store since delivery is not an option. pic.twitter.com/k8ZU876hNW— Meat On The Menu (@Large_Man_7) July 23, 2021
"Best Buy Is the Worst"
Man @BestBuy is the worst site when you’re trying to purchase a PS5, why can’t anything ever work 🤦🏻♂️— AOT (@AOTandStonks) July 23, 2021
Ridiculous
Yo @BestBuy I had the PS5 in my cart, so why was I not able to check it out??? Now It telling me it sold out again. This is ridiculous.— Ahmed S (@ahmedisawesome) July 23, 2021
One of the Few PS5 Winners
I don't think I've been more stressed out than trying to sign in to 2FA on BestBuy just to buy a PS5 haha!
End result? I won! Getting one on the 31st 😉 #RaceAgainstTheClock #accomplished— Terence “Ter” 😄🎶🎹 (@AplUSAndmINUS) July 23, 2021
Best Buy Still Has Some Fans
I GOT A PS5!!!!
Get it on the 30th, but the wait is finally over!
BestBuy for the win!— Benjamin Ratterman (Commissions Re-Opened!) (@BenneyR) July 23, 2021