PS1 Exclusive From 1997 Is Returning Next Week on PS4 and PS5

A PS1 classic is set to make its return next week, via PS4 and PS5, 27 years after its release. The PS1 game in question hails from 1997, one of the most legendary years in gaming history. A few games released in 1997 include: Final Fantasy 7, GoldenEye 007, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Star Fox 64, Mario Kart 64, Fallout, and Age of Empires. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Because so many historic and incredible games came out this year, many games were missed. One example of this for many is no doubt Cool Boarders. That said, PlayStation gamers are getting the chance to right this wrong.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it actually debuted in 1996, but only in Japan. It did not come west until January 15, 1997. Developed by UEP Systems and published by Sony, the PS1 exclusive earned a 74 on GameRankings at the time of its release, but it is more significant than this rating suggests, as it is a pioneer in the extreme sports genre, paving the way most notably for the SSX series which debuted a few years later in 2000.

Founded in 1985, UEP Systems went belly up in 2001. Before this, it shipped six games: Cool Boarders, Cool Boarders 2, Rising Zan: The Samurai Gunman, Rippin' Riders Snowboarding Dreamcast¯ Cool Boarders Pocket Neo Geo Pocket Color, and Cool Boarders: Code Alien.

As for the game's return on PS4 and PS5, it is thanks to the PS Plus Premium subscription service. On March 19, the game will be added to PS Plus Premium for free. If you are not a PS Plus Premium subscriber, you can still play the game on either PS4 or PS5, you will just have to pay $9.99 for it.

The port won't just be a straight port of the PS1 version though. The game has been updated to include up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. "Carve, shred and catch air down five alpine tracks, choosing from 10 hardcore snowboards, each with its own unique attributes and design. Battle yourself for better runs using Ghost Data," reads an official description of the game.

For more PlayStation coverage -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, reviews, previews, interviews, hot-takes, and deals as it all pertains to PS4, PS5, and PlayStation Plus -- click here.