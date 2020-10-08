PlayStation Reveals PS5's Possible Secret Weapon

✖

PlayStation has revealed a possible secret weapon for the PS5. When the PS5 releases this November, it will do so with some pretty impressive tech, which perhaps explains why the price of the standard version of the console is $500. Not only does the console come with a very impressive and custom SSD, but it will also utilize state-of-the-art features like liquid metal, which may not sound like a big deal, but it is. Between, the console's AMD chip and the console's heatsink, the PS5 will make use of liquid metal, something that wasn't possible on PS4, and something that will go a long way in keeping the console cool, which also means keep the console quiet and protecting its innards.

Not only is heat management and heat transfer vital for protecting the hardware, but it will have an impact on games as well. The hotter a console gets, the more likely it will crash. So, if the console keeps itself cool, it's far less likely to crash.

As you may know, the PS4 struggles with heat transfer. A lot of the heat the console's innards generate gets stuck in the console, causing the system to overheat. When the system overheats, it runs loudly. It's also more likely to crash and may damage parts of the console.

With the PS4, Sony used a paste-like material that wasn't very effective and sometimes would need to be replaced. For PS5, this same method wasn't going to cut it, so Sony opted to use liquid metal as the TIM. The process of using liquid metal is more complicated, but Sony notes that it will provide "long-term, stable, high-cooling performance."

The innards of the PS5 and Xbox Series X are going to generate a lot of heat. So far, early reports indicate the latter may have a temperature problem. If this turns into a bigger problem, if the Xbox Series X overheats or emit dangerous levels of heat, PS5's clever use of liquid metal could prove to be a big advantage for the console.

