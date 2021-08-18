PS5 Gets Its First Price Cut From PlayStation

✖

The PS5 just got its first price cut, but the price of the new Sony console hasn't been cut for everyone. Just like in 2020, the PS5 has been incredibly difficult to buy in 2021. Every PS5 restock sells out in minutes, sometimes seconds, and there's no indication this will change anytime. The combination of supply issues and high demand will ensure the PS5 is hard to get the rest of the year, and probably most of 2022 as well. And as long as this is the case, don't expect a price cut here in the United States or many other markets around the world. However, in Brazil, a price cut is exactly what PlayStation fans just got.

As you will know, video games are notoriously expensive in Brazil for a variety of reasons, but the hobby is now a little bit cheaper, at least on PS5. This week Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro reduced the importation taxes on video games, which in turn prompted a PS5 price cut from Sony.

Below, you can check out the new price cut for not just the PS5, but the PS4, and the various accessories for both consoles:

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – from R$4,199.90* to R$3,899.90*

PlayStation 5 with Blu-ray Ultra HD player – from R$4,699.90* to R$4,399.90*

DualSense White Wireless Control – from R$469.90* to R$439.90*

DualSense Cosmic Red Wireless Control – from R$499.90* to R$469.90*

DualSense Midnight Black wireless controller – from R$469.90* to R$439.90*

HD Camera - from R$419.90* for R$389.90*

PlayStation 4 – from R$2,799.90* to R$2,599.90*

DUALSHOCK 4 Jet Black Wireless Controller – from R$299.90* to R$279.90*

DUALSHOCK 4 Colors Wireless Control – from R$319.90* to R$299.90*

(Photo: Sony)

The price cut isn't massive, but it's one Brazilian gamers will appreciate nonetheless. The current expectation is others could follow suit, but right now Microsoft hasn't announced an Xbox Series X price cut for Brazil.

The PS5 is available worldwide at the price point of $400 or $500, depending on what model of the console you buy. For more coverage on the Sony machine -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals -- click here.