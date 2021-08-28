PS5 Restocks Just Got Cheaper For Some

✖

The price of the PS5 has just been cut. What's the catch? Well, unfortunately, the price of the PS5 hasn't been cut for everyone. If you manage to somehow buy a PS5 through a PS5 restock -- a task that has been just as impossible in 2021 as it was in 2020 -- you will still pay $400 or $500, plus tax, in the United States. However, if you're in Brazil, you will no longer be paying as much for the latest Sony console. The price cut in the South American country isn't huge, and it's not because Sony is feeling charitable, but it's good news for PlayStation gamers in the home of Thiago Silva.

As you will know, video games are notoriously expensive in Brazil for a variety of reasons, but the hobby is now a little bit cheaper, at least on PS5. This week Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro reduced the importation taxes on video games, which in turn prompted a PS5 price cut from Sony.

Below, you can check out the new price cut for not just the PS5, but the PS4, and the various accessories for both consoles:

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – from R$4,199.90* to R$3,899.90*

PlayStation 5 with Blu-ray Ultra HD player – from R$4,699.90* to R$4,399.90*

DualSense White Wireless Control – from R$469.90* to R$439.90*

DualSense Cosmic Red Wireless Control – from R$499.90* to R$469.90*

DualSense Midnight Black wireless controller – from R$469.90* to R$439.90*

HD Camera - from R$419.90* for R$389.90*

PlayStation 4 – from R$2,799.90* to R$2,599.90*

DUALSHOCK 4 Jet Black Wireless Controller – from R$299.90* to R$279.90*

DUALSHOCK 4 Colors Wireless Control – from R$319.90* to R$299.90*

(Photo: Sony)

The price cut isn't massive, but it's one Brazilian gamers will appreciate nonetheless. The current expectation is others could follow suit, but right now Microsoft hasn't announced an Xbox Series X price cut for Brazil.

The PS5 is available worldwide at the price point of $400 or $500, depending on what model of the console you buy. For more coverage on the Sony machine -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals -- click here.