GameFly Accidentally Leaks New PS5 and Xbox Series X Game

✖

GameFly has leaked another game, and this time it's a new PS5 and Xbox Series X game. Every year, GameFly leaks a few games. Typically, these games are just new ports rather than brand new unannounced games. In this case, we have another example of the former. More specifically, the online video game rental subscription service has leaked that Tropico 6 is coming to both the current-gen PlayStation and the current-gen Xbox.

In addition to leaking the ports, GameFly's listings for each version of the game come with a December 31, 2021 release date. Now, this is just a placeholder date, but it does imply that the website is expecting these versions to release sometime this year.

For those that don't know: Tropico 6 is a simulation game with strategy elements that blends construction, management, and political simulation. The sixth mainline entry in the series, it was announced in 2017 before being released in 2019. Currently, it's available via the PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. And now it looks like it's coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X as well.

"El Presidente is back! Prove yourself once again as a feared dictator or peace-loving statesman on the island state of Tropico and shape the fate of your very own banana republic through four distinctive eras," reads an official elevator pitch of the game.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- developer Limbic Entertainment, publisher Kalypso Media, nor GameFly itself -- have commented on this leak. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, so will the story with the newly-provided details. In the meantime, because this is a leak, and thus not official information from the mouth of PR, take it with a grain of salt.

For more coverage on PS5, Xbox Series X, and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here or peruse the relevant links right below:

H/T, Gematsu.