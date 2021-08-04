PS5 Restock Update From Sony Is Good News for PlayStation Fans

✖

The PS5 is incredibly difficult to buy right now, largely due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips which is negatively impacting far more than just the video game industry. Combine this shortage with record-breaking demand, and what you get are PS5 restocks that sell out in minutes or less. Exasperating the issue is the pandemic, which continues to prevent PlayStation fans from buying the console in person where there are far fewer scalpers and zero bots gobbling up stock in seconds. Depending on who you're listening to, the situation isn't going to improve this year, and maybe not even next year. However, during a recent earnings call, Sony shared some good news on the matter.

According to Sony CFO, Hiroki Totoki, the company has already secured enough semiconductor chips to meet its target sales for the PS5 this fiscal year. And as you may remember, its sales forecast is a bullish 14.8 million units. In other words, a lot more PS5 units are going to be sold before the end of the fiscal year.

“The shortage of semiconductors has impacts in various areas and through various measures, we have been taking some action,” said Totoki during Sony's earnings call via VGC. “For PS5, the target has been set for the number of units to be sold this year, and we have secured the number of chips that is necessary to achieve that. Regarding the supply of semiconductors, we are not concerned.”

Of course, it remains to be seen whether it will be as successful next fiscal year and who knows how many more units it could sell if components supply wasn't limited. That said, this is good news for PlayStation fans hoping to get a PS5 in the coming months. So far, of these 14.8 million units -- which Sony hopes to sell by March 31, 2022 -- only 2.3 million have been sold. In other words, by March of next year, 12.5 million more people will get a PS5, possibly more if Sony gets more parts.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest on the PS5 and PS5 restocks -- click here or check out the relevant links right below: