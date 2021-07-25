PlayStation May Be Bringing Back Forgotten PS3 Game on PS5

✖

PlayStation may be bringing back a forgotten PS3 game on PS5, or at least that's what a pair of recent trademarks suggest. The PS3 was a dark era for PlayStation. Coming off the PS2, the best-selling console of all time, Sony stumbled out the gate with the PS3, charging $600 while the competition was offering a comparable machine for less all while getting its messaging all wrong. Not helping this, was its underwhelming first-party output at first. Eventually, the PS3 turned things around and outsold the Xbox 360, but compared to the sales of the two consoles buffering it -- the PS2 and PS4 -- it was a failure. Not a PlayStation Vita-level failure, but certainly a failure compared to the sales of those two consoles.

One of the PS3's big issues was its unique architecture. If you ever wonder why much of the PS3 library is trapped on the PS3, it's because of this unique architecture. That said, the PS3 had some great games, and a few cult classics as well, including PlayStation Home.

You wouldn't be crazy to never expect to see PlayStation Home again, but it sounds like you'd be wrong. Back in May, Sony filed a trademark related to PlayStation Home. And now it's filed another trademark related to PlayStation Home.

One trademark would be one thing, and not worth looking into, but two? Well, this most recent trademark now has the attention of PlayStation fans. That said, like the previous trademark, this new one doesn't actually indicate Sony is doing anything with PlayStation Home. It may imply as much, but that's all it does.

At the moment of publishing, Sony hasn't commented on the pair of trademarks nor the speculation they have created. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Should Sony bring back PlayStation Home on PS5 or is it best left on ice?