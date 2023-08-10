PlayStation Drops a Disappointing Update on PS5 Owners

A new PS5 update has been release by PlayStation, and it's a disappointing one for owners of the Sony console. If you were hoping for overdue features to be added or an improvement to the UI of the console or anything notable, you're not getting any of that. The update -- 23.01-07.61.00.00 -- requires a pretty hefty download of 1.15GB. Despite this it does nothing, or it seemingly does nothing.

According to the patch notes of the update, the update 23.01-07.61.00.00 requires over 1GB but only "improves system performance." What does this mean, exactly? Well, that's a good question. The answer is we don't know. That's the extent of specification.

This isn't the first time PlayStation has done this with the PS5, but usually the download size is much smaller, which begs the question: is PlayStation working on a much larger update to the PS5, with this serving as the foundation for said update? It's possible, but this is just speculation. The download size is suspicious, but there could just be a lot of backend and uninteresting junk contributing to its size. This happens quite a bit, but the other scenario does also occur. Nintendo, for example, does it with the Nintendo Switch all the time.

Unfortunately, all we can do is speculate what this update does and doesn't do. If Sony provides any more information, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, but we do not anticipate this happening, because if this was going to happen, it would have provided that information from the junk. What is possible is dataminers will unearth something interesting, but so far, this has not happened and if it was going to happen, it probably would have by now.

