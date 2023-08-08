GameStop Buy 1, Get 1 Free Games Deal Is On: Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are a lot of great deals for gamers happening right now. For starters, there's a PlayStation sale that includes the first deal on a PS5 console. Then there's that Nintendo Switch eShop sale. Fanatical is also running their big Summer Sale on PC games. Now GameStop is adding sprinkles on top with a buy 1, get 1 free deal on new physical / digital games that includes nearly 800 games for the Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series S.

You can shop the entire GameSto B1G1 Free sale right here while it lasts. Deals broken down by platform can be found below. This is a pretty spectacular deal, especially if you own a Nintendo Switch. Eligible games include Metroid Dread, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, several Pokemon games, and much more. Top PS5 deals include The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition, Gotham Knights, Like a Dragon: Ishin, and Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition.

As noted, there's a big PlayStation sale happening that drops the price of a PS5 console for the first time ever. At the time of writing, you can score a PS5 with disc drive here at GameStop for $449.99, which is 10% off the list price. If you want to save even more, GameStop is boosting their trade-in credit as part of the promotion. You can knock an additional $50 off the price if you have a PS4, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch to trade in. The sale also includes discounts on DualSense controllers and select games.