YouTuber Miniminter Buys Incredible 24-Karat Gold-Plated PS5

The PlayStation 5 has practically been worth its weight in gold since its launch last November, but one version of the console makes that expression all the more literal! YouTuber Simon "Miniminter" Minter spent more than £8,000 on a 24-karat gold-plated version of the console, which is currently available from the company Truly Exquisite. This PS5 model is accompanied by two gold-plated DualSense controllers and a gold-plated 3D Pulse Headset. The system is limited to just 250 pieces, and ships worldwide in a "luxury display/carry box." Miniminter's video unboxing of the gold-plated PlayStation can be found at the top of this page.

The unboxing video shows just how much care the gold-plated console is shipped with: there's a significant amount of bubble wrap, and the trunk has even been customized with Miniminter's logo. Once the console has been freed from its display box, the YouTuber quickly realizes just how difficult it will be to keep clear of fingerprints! The gold-plating also seems to add a significant amount of heft to the DualSense controllers.

Of course, that gold color isn't for everyone, and Truly Exquisite has two other options available on its website: an 18K Rose Gold PS5, and a Platinum option. Both are accompanied by the same pack-in options, but are a bit pricier than the standard gold option. The consoles are available in both digital and disc versions (with the latter being more expensive). All three are still available on Truly Exquisite's website, so those interested in purchasing one of these incredibly expensive systems can do so for themselves! Worldwide shipping is also available.

Given the price point, it's no surprise stock that Truly Exquisite is one of the few retailers that currently has a PS5 in stock! True to the company's name, these are very much a luxury item, and one that few fans will be able to afford. Still, it's not hard to see the appeal! This is an incredible looking take on Sony's system, and one that would make for an amazing display piece. For anyone that has the money to part with, this just might be the sleekest version of the PS5 yet!

