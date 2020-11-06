PlayStation Fans Outraged Over Missing PS5 Features

✖

PlayStation fans are outraged over a handful of features the PS5 will be missing when it releases next week. PS5 reviews are in, and they are very positive for the new next-gen Sony machine. However, there are also a few glaring holes in the PS5's features set that PlayStation fans aren't happy about. For example -- and unlike the Xbox Series X -- the PS5 currently does not support a quick resume, despite numerous Sony patents from earlier in the year suggesting it would.

On Xbox Series X, players can almost instantaneously jump from game to game, picking up right where they left off. On PS5, this isn't an option, and at the moment of publishing, there's been no word of if or when this feature will be added.

The PS5 doesn't allow you to store PS5 games on an external USB HDD. Nor does it allow you to expand your SSD, at least not yet. These are two features both the Xbox Series X supports. Exasperating this issue is the fact that PS5 players will only have 667GB to work with.

It doesn't end there though. On PS4, players are able to customize the backgrounds of their PS4 home screens with custom screenshots or themes available via the PlayStation Store. On PS5, no such option exists, and it sounds like Sony has no plan to rectify this.

Of course, in the grand scheme of things, none of these missing features are severely damaging. The PS5, like the PS4, and like the Xbox Series X, is a great console with some impressive features. However, it has dampened the mood a little bit for some PlayStation fans.

The PS5 is set to release in North America on November 12, and a week later in Europe. At launch, it will cost either $400 or $500, depending on what version of the console you cop.

For more coverage on the next-gen machine -- including all of the latest and related news, reviews, guides, deals, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below: