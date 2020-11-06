PlayStation Reveals First Official PS5 Merch

Next week will see the release of PlayStation 5, and Sony is gearing up for launch day with some brand-new merchandise emblazoned with the console's logo. PlayStation fans will be able to snag beanies, water bottles, throws, backpacks, jackets, and joggers. The latter options come in fits for men and women, so all gamers will have the opportunity to show-off their next-gen console of choice. The items are available for pre-order right now on the PlayStation Gear Store, and are expected to ship on December 16th. It certainly seems like the perfect thing for those looking for a gift to with the console this holiday season!

For those looking to pre-order these new items, they can be found in the link in the Tweet embedded below! Images of the items can be found at the bottom of this post.

New console, new fits. Upgrade your wardrobe with official PS5 branded merch, available now at the PlayStation Gear Store: https://t.co/E0XmVC1J67 pic.twitter.com/ZvWnEs3iVb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 5, 2020

Given the hype surrounding the release of the PS5, it's not surprising to see Sony offering plenty of new merch options just in time for the console's release. The PlayStation Gear Store already offers a plethora of options for those looking to showcase their love for the brand, but those typically feature a generic PlayStation logo, or the controller's button icons. These new items have been specifically created to showcase the PS5 logo and DualSense controller design.

The merchandise isn't nearly as expensive as the console itself, but some of the bigger items will still set fans back a pretty penny! The backpack is the most expensive item in the collection at $229.95, and the bomber jacket is just a bit cheaper at $179.95. Those looking to spend a bit less after dropping $499 on a next-gen console can snag either of the beanie options for $19.95, or the lite-up DualSense water bottle for $27.95. Last but not least, the throw will set fans back $59.95, and the joggers cost $79.95 regardless of gender.

Keep reading to see images of the new PS5 merchandise!