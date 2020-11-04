PS5 Gets Price Cut Ahead of Release for Some Players

✖

The PS5 has got a price cut ahead of its release, but only for some players. The PS5 is out in just eight days. When it releases in North America on November 12, it's price will range between $400 and $500 depending on the version of the next-gen PlayStation machine. And these prices are locked in. However, over in Brazil, the console just got cheaper. It's still incredibly expensive in the South American country, but now it's at least a little bit less expensive.

In Brazil, the digital PS5 previously cost R $4,499. Now, it costs R $ 4,199. Meanwhile, the standard version of the console with a Blu-ray Ultra HD player has been reduced from R $4,999 to R $4,699. Meanwhile, the camera and controller also now cost less. This price change is not only in effect going forward but will be applied to all that have already pre-ordered the console in the region. In other words, those in Brazil that have pre-ordered the machine and its accessories are about to get a slight refund.

According to the official PlayStation Blog for Brazil, these changes come on the back of the Brazilian government reducing taxes for gaming-related electronics. At the time, it was unclear if this would lower the price of gaming products or if Sony and others would absorb it all as extra profit. That said, it looks like it's going to be a case of the former. In addition to Sony cutting the price of the PS5 in response, Microsoft also recently reduced the price of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in Brazil as well.

For Brazilians, gaming remains an expensive hobby. For example, the digital edition of the PS5 is still roughly $800 in Brazil. In North America, it's $400. That said, a reduction is a reduction, and will certainly be welcomed news.

