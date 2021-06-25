Major PS5 Exclusive Games on Sale for Limited Time
PlayStation is holding a massive sale over the next few days for some of the most prominent games available on the PlayStation 5. Many of these titles are of the first-party variety, meaning that PlayStation itself published and developed the titles. And since the PS5 itself is still so new, this is the first instance in which many of these games have been marked down in this manner on the PlayStation Store.
The full sale sees a number of PS5 titles on sale for as much as 40% off of their normal values. And considering that next-gen games (specifically those from PlayStation) retail for $70 now, these are surely some of the lowest prices that we have seen for some of these games so far, specifically on Sony's own marketplace. The sale itself is only going to last through this weekend, however, meaning that you have mere days to snag some of these titles for yourself.
Conversely, if you'd like to see every game included in this PlayStation Store sale, keep reading on down below.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Perhaps the most popular PS5 title so far, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is included in this sale over the weekend. Although it's also available on PS4, the game launched on the same day as the PS5 and is likely one of the best showcase games for what the console can do. The Ultimate Edition of the game also happens to be on sale this weekend as well. which includes Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.
Price: $29.99, $49.69
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Also available across both PS4 and PS5, Sackboy: A Big Adventure has seen a pretty steep markdown as well. The colorful platformer is available for both PlayStation consoles at 33% off of its normal value. The Digital Deluxe Edition has also been discounted, but only at a value of 25% instead.
Price: $40.19, $59.99
Demon's Souls
Demon's Souls is still one of the only games that has been made solely on PS5 since the next-gen console launched last year, and it essentially hasn't gone on sale in any capacity since release. It has been discounted by nearly 30% in this weekend's sale while the Digital Deluxe Edition has seen its price slashed by 22%.
Price: $49.69, $70.19
Returnal
Returnal isn't even two months old, so to see it included in this PS5 sale is somewhat surprising. Much like Demon's Souls, this is one game that is only available to play on PS5 at this point in time. If you've been itching for a true next-gen experience, Returnal should be able to give you all that and a whole lot more.
Price: $49.69, $59.99
The Nioh Collection
Team Ninja quietly remastered both entries in its Nioh franchise for PlayStation 5 earlier this year and packaged them in a single bundle. Now, that bundle is on sale for a pretty great price. What's great about this deal, in particular, is that you can either buy the whole collection as one, or you can pick up both Nioh and Nioh 2 individually for a lower cost as well.
Price: $49.69, $29.99 (individial price)
Destruction AllStars
While many might have grabbed it earlier this year when it was part of PlayStation Plus, Sony has again discounted its multiplayer title Destruction AllStars in this sale. The Digital Deluxe Edition is the sole version that has been discounted, however, although it has been done so at 25% off of its normal value.
Price: $29.99