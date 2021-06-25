Major PS5 Exclusive Games on Sale for Limited Time

PlayStation is holding a massive sale over the next few days for some of the most prominent games available on the PlayStation 5. Many of these titles are of the first-party variety, meaning that PlayStation itself published and developed the titles. And since the PS5 itself is still so new, this is the first instance in which many of these games have been marked down in this manner on the PlayStation Store.

The full sale sees a number of PS5 titles on sale for as much as 40% off of their normal values. And considering that next-gen games (specifically those from PlayStation) retail for $70 now, these are surely some of the lowest prices that we have seen for some of these games so far, specifically on Sony's own marketplace. The sale itself is only going to last through this weekend, however, meaning that you have mere days to snag some of these titles for yourself.

Conversely, if you'd like to see every game included in this PlayStation Store sale, keep reading on down below.