Chrono Trigger Fans are Begging to See the Game Released on Modern Consoles
Akira Toriyama's death has people desperately hoping for Chrono Trigger on PS5 and Switch.
Following the death of Akira Toriyama, many fans have shared an interest in discovering more of his work. While Toriyama is perhaps best known as the creator of Dragon Ball, he also had a massive impact on the world of video games. Toriyama's brilliant designs could be seen in games like Dragon Quest and Blue Dragon, as well as Chrono Trigger. Unfortunately, it's been a long time since Chrono Trigger has been made available on modern platforms. The game can be purchased on Steam and mobile, but it's shockingly never gotten a release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S.
Chrono Trigger is widely considered one of the best video games ever made. Originally released on the Super Nintendo back in 1995, the game has gotten a handful of re-releases over the years, including a Nintendo DS version in 2008. Chrono Cross did get a remaster in 2022, but the sequel has never been as well-regarded as the original.
With interest in Chrono Trigger at a high right now, the timing couldn't be better for some kind of re-release. Square Enix has a tendency to avoid straight ports, instead focusing on things like remasters or compilation games, which tend to be a lot more profitable. Hopefully Toriyama's passing will convince the company that a new generation of fans is eager to play the game... if they'll just make it available!
Wow, I can't believe Chrono Trigger is not available on PS5/4 or Switch!
With the news of Akira Toriyama I wanted to buy it as I never played it before. pic.twitter.com/HemNCyWPEe— Brett FFVII Rebirth Helldiver 🎮 🏆 📷 (@bcallaghan) March 8, 2024
Can we have a Chrono Trigger on Switch now? Please?— Boss (@YazaNico) March 11, 2024
As I am about to board a flight to Texas today, I find myself asking a simple question; "Why in the world is Chrono Trigger not on Nintendo Switch?"— Bulk Ranger (@bulk_ranger) March 9, 2024
Chrono Trigger needs a reissue on modern consoles. I know its on Steam, but a Switch version would be amazing.— Kendall Wyss (@KWyss32) March 8, 2024
@Nintendo Putting Chrono Trigger on the Switch SNES player would be a great way to honour #AkiraToriyama— Trumpet Matt 🎺 (@TrumpetMeta) March 8, 2024
Can @Nintendo and @SquareEnix just come together and allow Chrono Trigger to be on the Switch SNES library? No remakes, no reboots. #RIPAkiraToriyama— Alvin (@Alvin_PNG_) March 8, 2024
As many others are saying as well, it’s been way too long since I’ve played Chrono Trigger, and went to go pick it up on the eshop.
Imagine my shock that it wasn’t there at all. Not even on the PS5. Latest release was just on steam.
Need Square Enix to fix that lol— AJ (@UmbraTrainer) March 8, 2024
Seems like a slam dunk to rush release Chrono Trigger for Nintendo Switch at a reasonable price, maybe with some money going to some charity Akira Toriyama would approve of? But what do I know.— Abby (@GolfOnDorf) March 9, 2024