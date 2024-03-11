Chrono Trigger Fans are Begging to See the Game Released on Modern Consoles

Following the death of Akira Toriyama, many fans have shared an interest in discovering more of his work. While Toriyama is perhaps best known as the creator of Dragon Ball, he also had a massive impact on the world of video games. Toriyama's brilliant designs could be seen in games like Dragon Quest and Blue Dragon, as well as Chrono Trigger. Unfortunately, it's been a long time since Chrono Trigger has been made available on modern platforms. The game can be purchased on Steam and mobile, but it's shockingly never gotten a release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S.

Chrono Trigger is widely considered one of the best video games ever made. Originally released on the Super Nintendo back in 1995, the game has gotten a handful of re-releases over the years, including a Nintendo DS version in 2008. Chrono Cross did get a remaster in 2022, but the sequel has never been as well-regarded as the original.

With interest in Chrono Trigger at a high right now, the timing couldn't be better for some kind of re-release. Square Enix has a tendency to avoid straight ports, instead focusing on things like remasters or compilation games, which tend to be a lot more profitable. Hopefully Toriyama's passing will convince the company that a new generation of fans is eager to play the game... if they'll just make it available!

