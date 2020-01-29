PS5 and Xbox Series X Graphics Teased By Last of Us Animator

At the moment of publishing, we don’t really know the graphical fidelity of true PS5 and Xbox Series X games. And we likely won’t until the middle or end of the console generation as developers become more accustomed to working with the technology and learn how to squeeze all the power out of the two systems. However, recently one developer warned not to expect a massive graphical leap from either console. And this is good advice. While PS5 and Xbox Series X games will certainly look better than PS4 and Xbox One games, the differences won’t be very extreme.

In fact, most of the improvements won’t be very apparent while actually playing games, like next-gen hair physics. As you may know, hair is very hard to animate. And this isn’t just a tech issue, but a resource issue. However, it seems like next-gen consoles may make it easier for developers to create more realistic hair, which in turn will make for more immersive games.

Taking to Twitter, prolific industry animator Jonathan Cooper, who has worked on series like The Last of Us and Mass Effect, suggested that while everyone is fixated on raytracing, he’s more worried about what type of hair physics next-gen will enable. Accompanying this thought, he shared an animation video featuring some very impressive hair physics, which again are the type of small refinements you will likely see from the PS5 and Xbox Series X in terms of graphics.

Everyone’s talking about raytracing but I just want next-gen to let me twirl with this hair… pic.twitter.com/CtSojcTpyn — Jonathan Cooper (@GameAnim) January 23, 2020

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are both set to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word on a precise release date for either console, how much they will cost, or what games will release alongside them. However, for more more recent news and coverage on the next-gen systems, click here (PS5) and here (Xbox Series X).

