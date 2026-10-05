11-Year-Old Open-World RPG Looks “Astonishingly Beautiful” on the PS5 Pro

An 11-year-old game looks “astonishingly beautiful” on the PS5 Pro, thanks to the power of the premium Sony console and a new PS5 remaster. It’s hard to believe, but 11 years ago was 2015. And as some may remember, 2015 was a landmark year for RPGs. It was a good year in general, but in particular, RPG fans feasted.

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In 2015, alone, the following RPG games were released for the first time: Bloodborne, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Undertale, Fallout 4, Pillars of Eternity, Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward, and Xenoblade Chronicles X. There are more, but these are the highlights. The highlight of these highlights is the 2015 Game of the Year winner, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which just got a new remaster. And this remaster is on PS5, with PS5 Pro enhancements, like every major recent release bar one. Judging by recent user reviews on the PlayStation Store, PS5 users are loving revisiting one of the best RPGs ever made, redone to be a more modern experience. Meanwhile, we know PS5 Pro users are enjoying it, or at least the ones over on the PS5 Pro Reddit page are.

A Beautiful Game Once Again

The top post on that Reddit page now is a post dedicated to the remaster, which costs $50 on the PS Store normally, but is $24.99 until October 8, courtesy of a 50% off launch discount. This post doesn’t say much, but it shares a screenshot and calls the game “astonishingly beautiful.” Judging by the popularity of the post, many agree with the sentiment.

“No one will ever convince me that this is a bad-looking remaster,” reads the top comment. Another adds, “The Reddit whining chamber is insane. Bunch of angry, unhappy people. I’m 8 hours in, and every piece of scenery has been beautiful.”

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For those out of the loop, one of these comments is referring to some of the discourse around the remaster, which is that it doesn’t look good, primarily due to being oversaturated and bright. These are reasonable criticisms, as the visuals still need some work in post-launch updates, but most of the time the game looks great, noticeably sharper than the original 2015 version.

This isn’t to say the game looks like what The Witcher 3 would look like if it were a 2026 game, not a 2015 game trying to be a 2026 game, but it looks good, and better than some more modern RPGs. This update also comes at a great time, because The Witcher remake just got pushed back again and The Witcher 4 is nowhere in sight. Meanwhile, those on PS5 Pro looking for an RPG that is PS5 Pro enhanced but have already played The Witcher 3 one million times, just last month one of the best open-world RPGs of the year dropped, and it’s very similar to the CD Projekt Red game.