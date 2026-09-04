The Witcher 1 Remake Release Date Just Got Pushed Way Back

CD Projekt Red’s upcoming remake of the original The Witcher just had its release date pushed further down the road. All the way back in 2022, CD Projekt revealed that it was in the process of remaking the first installment in The Witcher series for modern platforms. The project, which was being developed primarily by studio Fool’s Theory, was initially expected by many to launch before the next mainline entry in the franchise, which will be that of The Witcher 4. Now, based on a new update, it’s known that The Witcher Remake isn’t going to see the light of day for many more years.

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In a statement given to GameSpot, CD Projekt said that The Witcher Remake has essentially been put on ice for the time being. Although the game isn’t canceled, the company explained that Fool’s Theory has instead been assisting with work on The Witcher 4 and the upcoming Songs of the Past expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. As such, it’s only after The Witcher 4 is released that Fool’s Theory will then return to developing The Witcher Remake.

“Fool’s Theory team is focused mainly on the development of Witcher 3: Songs of the Past, while a relatively small part of their team is supporting the development of The Witcher 4,” CD Projekt explained. “As we have previously announced, the development on The Witcher Remake has been temporarily integrated with The Witcher 4 due to production process dependencies. As The Witcher Remake will be built on the foundation laid by The Witcher 4, we need to have the necessary assets, tools, and pipelines ready for efficient development.”

Currently, CD Projekt Red has said that it’s targeting a release for The Witcher 4 in 2028. Assuming that it meets this window, it’s only at this point will work on The Witcher Remake then kick back into full swing. Depending on how much effort has already been put into the project, this could then take Fool’s Theory multiple more years before it ever ends up being close to completing the remake.

Essentially, we’re looking at a launch window of 2030 at the absolute earliest for The Witcher Remake to actually arrive. Given how far away this year still is, there’s also a ton that could change in the years to come, whether it be with CD Projekt or Fool’s Theory, that could delay The Witcher Remake further. Hopefully, after such a long wait the game still ends up coming to fruition, but we likely won’t know more about it for a very long time.

In the immediate future, CD Projekt Red is gearing up to release a new remaster of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt later this month that will make drastic improvements to gameplay, performance, and fidelity. This remaster will drop in advance of the aforementioned Songs of the Past DLC, which is currently slated for 2027.