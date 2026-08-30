GTA 6 Report Reveals Major Exclusive Upgrade on PS5 Pro

A new GTA 6 report has revealed a major, exclusive upgrade on the PS5 Pro. If the report is true, the PS5 Pro is going to be worth its weight in gold. The premium Sony console has yet to really prove its value, though the introduction of PSSR 2.0 earlier this year has certainly kick-started the case for owning a PS5 Pro in 2026. If this new report is true, though, then the case is going to be made and then more for many.

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The new report comes the way of Hip Hop Gamer, who claims that PlayStation has worked out more than just a marketing deal with Rockstar Games for Grand Theft Auto VI. If there is one game the PS5 Pro can gain from mustering an advantage from, it is GTA 6, the most anticipated game release of all time, and arguably the most anticipated release in entertainment history. And with there being no PC version available at launch, the PS5 Pro is in a position to offer the premium experience of the most anticipated release in entertainment history. The question is going to be how premium of an experience it will be. Rockstar Games and PlayStation have not said a peep about what to expect on the PS5 Pro, which may suggest that the former is still trying to get something working for the Sony console. According to the aforementioned report, though, GTA 6 is going to run at 60 FPS on PS5 Pro.

This would be huge if true, because it appears the game will only run at 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X. While to be expected given how ambitious the game is in relation to how weak the PS5 and Xbox Series X are, frame watchers are obviously disappointed.

If PS5 Pro manages to run GTA 6 at 60 FPS without a major downgrade to the resolution, it’s going to be the definitive experience of the game at launch. That would make the PS5 Pro version noticeably better looking, and the game would feel better running on the console as a result.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is not official information; it’s a rumor. Further, it’s hard to imagine this being true. It’s very difficult to imagine GTA 6 running at 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro. At best, PS5 Pro users may get 45 FPS, but even this seems like a stretch because, after all, the console isn’t that much more powerful than a base PS5. A more realistic game changer is GTA 6 supporting PSSR 2.0 on PS5 Pro at launch. This wouldn’t be as big of a deal, but it will still be a noticeable upgrade.

At the moment of publishing, neither Rockstar Games nor PlayStation has commented on this new rumor and the speculation it has created. We do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.