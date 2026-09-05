PS5’s Best New Open World RPG Is PS5 Pro Enhanced at Launch

PS5 has a great new RPG, and this new RPG is PS5 Pro enhanced at launch. The game in question was released this week, and on PS5 Pro it has visual enhancements. What these visual enhancements are, we do not know, as its developer has not detailed them. This may suggest they aren’t very consequential. Whatever the case, according to the developer, the PS5 Pro version has upgrades, and has them at launch, which is not often the case with PS5 games this year. Unfortunately, while the RPG in question is PS5 Pro enhanced, it does not support PS5 Pro’s killer feature, PSSR 2.0.

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On September 3, specifically, Polish developer Rebel Wolves and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment released The Blood of Dawnwalker, a new open-world dark fantasy RPG. And if it looks like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, this is because Rebel Wolves was founded by former CD Projekt Red developers who were various leads on the 2015 RPG. The Blood of Dawnwalker isn’t as good as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but that’s not a sligt against it. The Witcher 3 is one of the best games of all time. The Blood of Dawnwalker is a very solid debut, though. To this end, it has an 83 on Metacritic and a 92 on the PlayStation Store. The latter is one of the best ratings on the PlayStation Store among new PS5 releases the last couple of months. Meanwhile, we awarded the open-world RPG a perfect score of 5/5 in our official review of it.

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For those just learning about the game, in The Blood of Dawnwalker, you play as a young man turned into a Dawnwalker by the name of Coen. A Dawnwalker is essentially a vampire. And you will need to balance the use of your new cursed powers and with your struggle to maintain your humanity as you attempt to save your family.

The backdrop for this is 14th-century Europe, where bloody conflicts rage across the land and the Black Death ravaged what’s left. In lands where the dead nearly outnumber the living and people are paralyzed by fear and desperation, vampires have seixed control with the help of other creatures of the night. This includes your local village.

Those on PS5 Pro who decide to check out this new open-world RPG should expect to put in about 30 to 50 hours, on average. Meanwhile, compeltionists may need 10 or 20 more hours than this. To see any of this content, though, you will need to fork over $70.

As for what future PS5 Pro support on the game looks like, we do not know. There is no word one way or another. It’s possible it will get PSSR 2.0 support in the future, but statisically this is very unlikely.