Every Single One of September 2026’s Biggest PS5 Games Is PS5 Pro Enhanced Except One

There have been many months — most months, in fact — since the release of the PS5 Pro when a majority of the big releases are not PS5 Pro Enhanced. Whether Sony recently sent out a memo or it’s just been a streak of good fortune for owners of the premium PlayStation console, there’s been much better support for the PS5 Pro as of late. To this end, every single one of September 2026’s biggest PS5 games is PS5 Pro Enhanced, minus one. This, of course, excludes high-profile indie releases, which you wouldn’t particularly expect to be PS5 Pro Enhanced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PS5 Pro Enhanced games this month include Blood of the Dawnwalker, Marvel’s Wolverine, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Control Resonant, EA Sports FC 27, NBA 2K27, NHL 27, Silent Hill: Townfall, Dune Awakening, Valheim, Hot Wheels Infinite Rush, and RuneScape: Dragonwilds. What does not support the PS5 Pro, at least not to the full extent, is Halloween: The Game, one of the bigger releases of the month. Why it doesn’t, we do not know. We also don’t know if there are plans to remedy this. Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter — the highest-rated game of 2026 — and NASCAR 26 also aren’t PS5 Pro Enhanced, but it’s debatable whether these count as major releases. As noted earlier, there are also some noteworthy indie games missing it, such as Mewgenics and Well Dweller, the latter of which is the third highest-rated game of 2026.

PS5 Pro Support Improving

EA has been a terrific supporter of the PS5 Pro since the console’s release, but to see this many other studios and publishers supporting the console is an encouraging sign, especially after more than one example of Sony itself not fully supporting the console. Unfortunately, while PS5 Pro support is improving, not enough games are making use of the console’s killer feature, PSSR 2.0.

All of this is to say, the point is not to highlight Halloween: The Game for skipping out on PS5 Pro enhancements. In fact, there’s an argument to be made that the extra power of the PS5 Pro isn’t relevant for Halloween: The Game. The point is, it was a great month for PS5 Pro users in terms of support, which hasn’t always been the case. In fact, it often hasn’t been the case.

With the PS6 potentially on the horizon, it is unclear what the future of the PS5 Pro is. It may soon be in an awkward place, but GTA 6 should help it sell a considerable number of units between now and then.