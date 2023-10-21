PlayStation Halloween Sale Includes PS5 and PS4 Horror Games as Cheap as $0.49
The PlayStation Halloween Sale is back with over 200 discounts on PS4 and PS5 games.
The PlayStation Store Halloween Sale is back for 2023 and it has 256 discounts on a wide range of PS4 and PS5 games. And as you would expect from a Halloween sale, there are plenty of PS4 and PS5 horror games. More than that, if horror isn't your thing, there are more than just horror games. Not only are there horror-adjacent games with light horror elements, but some games without any horror elements at all but that can be loosely tied to the October holiday.
The sale is live until November 2, and as always, there is plenty of filler, which is why we have gone ahead an filtered the sale down to the best deals. More specifically, we've cut all of the vaporware and all of the inconsequential discounts and provided a list of all the deals worth your time.
BEST DEALS – ORDERED BY PRICE
-
Dreaming Sarah -- $0.49
-
The Long Reach -- $1.49
- Outlast $1.99
- Stories Untold -- $1.99
- Lost in Random -- $2.99
- Outlast 2 -- $2.99
-
Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut -- $3.39
-
Don't Starve: Console Edition -- $3.74
- KillI It With Fire -- $3.74
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season -- $3.74
-
The Walking Dead: Season Two -- $3.74
-
Dead Island Definitive Collection -- $4.49
-
BioShock 2 Remastered -- $4.99
-
Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood -- $4.99
- Fallout 4 -- $4.99
- Little Nightmares -- $4.99
-
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Standard Edition -- $4.99
- RAD -- $4.99
- Resident Evil -- $4.99
-
Resident Evil 0 -- $4.99
-
Secret Neighbor -- $4.99
- Siren -- $4.99
- The Sinking City -- $4.99
-
The Evil Within -- $4.99
-
The Escapists: The Walking Dead -- $4.99
-
West of Dead -- $4.99
-
Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot -- $4.99
-
Wolfenstein: The New Order -- $4.99
-
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood -- $4.99
- Outlast Trinity -- $5.89
-
Amnesia: Collection -- $5.99
-
Amnesia: Rebirth -- $5.99
- Blair Witch -- $5.99
-
Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition -- $5.99
-
Don't Starve Together: Console Edition -- $5.99
- Killing Floor: Incursion -- $5.99
-
Killing Floor 2 -- $5.99
- Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme -- $5.99
- SOMA -- $5.99
-
Wolfenstein: Youngblood -- $5.99
- Observation -- $6.24
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition -- $7.49
- Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek -- $7.49
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack -- $7.49
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition -- $7.99
-
BioShock Remastered -- $7.99
- Carrion -- $7.99
-
Darksiders Genesis -- $7.99
-
Death's Door -- $7.99
-
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition -- $7.99
- Resident Evil 4 -- $7.99
- Resident Evil 7 -- $7.99
- Resident Evil Revelations -- $7.99
- The Evil Within 2 -- $7.99
- The Forest -- $7.99
-
Daymare: 1998 -- $8.74
- Hellpoint -- $8.74
-
Pathologic 2 -- $8.74
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition -- $8.99
-
Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection -- $9.89
- Little Nightmares 2 -- $9.89
-
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition -- $9.99
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition -- $9.99
- Mundaun -- $9.99
-
Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition -- $9.99
- Rage 2 -- $9.99
- Resident Evil 2 -- $9.99
- Resident Evil 3 -- $9.99
- Resident Evil 5 -- $9.99
- Resident Evil 6 -- $9.99
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan -- $9.99
- The Mummy Demastered -- $9.99
- The Order 1886 -- $9.99
- Until Dawn -- $9.99
-
Darkwood – Special Edition -- $10.74
-
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Deluxe Bundle -- $11.99
-
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered -- $11.99
-
Inscryption -- $11.99
-
Observer: System Redux -- $11.99
-
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition -- $11.99
- DARQ Ultimate Edition -- $12.24
-
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series -- $12.24
- Two Point Campus -- $13.24
- Dead by Daylight -- $14.99
-
MediEvil -- $14.99
-
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals -- $14.99
-
Chivalry 2 -- $15.99
- Days Gone -- $15.99
-
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition -- $15.99
- Bramble: The Mountain King -- $17.99
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Single Player -- $17.99
-
Amnesia: The Bunker -- $18.74
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective -- $19.79
-
Monster Hunter Rise -- $19.99
-
Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted -- $22.49
- Layers of Fear -- $22.49
-
Blasphemous 2 -- $23.99
- The Medium -- $24.99
-
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me -- $27.99
- DayZ -- $29.99
- Dying Light 2 -- $29.99
-
Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach -- $29.99
-
NEO: The World Ends with You -- $29.99
-
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners -- $29.99