New PlayStation Game Banned From Releasing on Nintendo and Xbox Consoles for Being "Too Crazy"

According to the developer of an upcoming PlayStation game, said game was banned from releasing on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles for being "too crazy." The mystery developer is Puppet Combo, a name any big fan of horror will know as they are a prominent player in the indie horror scene. And they are releasing their game Christmas Massacre on PlayStation consoles on November 17. If this names sounds familiar, it's because it's been available on Steam since 2021, and only Steam. If you've played the game, you'll know in the game you play a character named Larry, who goes on a murder rampage dressed as Santa because his Christmas tree tells him to kill people. It's a dark, violent game, so it's no surprise Nintendo and Xbox reportedly denied the game. What is surprising is that PlayStation has permitted its release.

Puppet Combo doesn't go into detail why the game was denied by Xbox or Nintendo. All that is noted is that the game is "too crazy" for their liking. Adding to this, the developer notes, "Only PlayStation will allow it." Puppet Combo also claims this isn't the first time Xbox has denied their games, noting it's denied every game they've submitted. Meanwhile, the expectation was that the game was going to be allowed on Switch, with the developer noting "I blew lots of money on a Switch port we can't release."

As for the game, it's pretty highly rated by Steam users, with 90 percent of 57 user reviews reviewing the game positively, giving it a "Very Positive" rating. This is the second highest rating you can earn on Steam.

"Larry's Christmas tree has been telling him to kill. But whose side is the tree really on? And can he trust what he's hearing," reads an official pitch of the game. "Christmas Massacre is an 80's inspired stealth slasher game with low-poly, PS1-style graphics. Sneak, stalk and murder your prey without being caught. You must kill without being seen to complete each level."

CHRISTMAS MASSACRE COMING TO PLAYSTATION



NOVEMBER 17th pic.twitter.com/yhYDVKPdhi — PUPPET COMBO 🎃 (@PuppetCombo) November 3, 2023

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo -- have commented on the game nor any of the claims made above. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.