PS5 Pro Is Supposedly a "BEAST" With Some Very Powerful Specs

A video about the PS5 Pro is making the rounds as it claims the new, rumored PlayStation console from Sony is a "BEAST." There's still no official word of a PS5 version of the PS4 Pro, but there's been plenty of rumors and reports claiming a mid-gen refresh is in the works at the PlayStation. If this is true, there's a good chance we will see this machine either in 2024 or 2025, as the console generation is expected to run until 2028. We know this because of leaked documents from Microsoft that revealed it's aiming to release the next Xbox in 2028. If this happens, the PS6 will follow suit.

While there's been plenty of rumors and reports about the PS5 Pro's existence, not many have spilled any information about what it's packing. A new video, the aforementioned video, from Red Gaming Tech over on YouTube does provide some of this vital information though.

As GamingBible reports, the PS5 Pro will be working with a massive APU upgrade compared to the base PS5. More than this, it's claimed it will boast an eight-core Zen 2 CPUs that will clock in at 4GHz. Complimenting this will be an RDNA 3 GPU at 2.8 GHZ and a 16GB of 18,000 MT/s GDDR6 memory with a bandwidth of 587 GB/s. If this is true, then the PS5 Pro innards are quite impressive. The only problem with this is impressive means expensive. Unfortunately, the rumor does not mention pricing information or a release date. Nor does it mention a reveal date.

Of course, take all of this information with a grain of salt. While some PlayStation fans consider this YouTube channel reliable, it's unclear what their track record is. Further, even if this information is all entirely accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate as everything is subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation has not commented on any of this. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on not just the PS5 Pro and the PS5, but all things PlayStation, click here.