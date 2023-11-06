PS5 and Xbox Series X May Be Getting Huge Price Drop This Black Friday

The PS5 and Xbox Series X could both be getting a huge price drop this Black Friday. Most retailers have yet to reveal what their plans and deals are for Black Friday. This should change very soon though. To this end, over on X, formerly known as Twitter, industry analyst MauroNL relays word that Microsoft is set to offer a "soft" Xbox Series X bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for €489. If this happens, it will probably be a Black Friday deal. Whatever the case, it's €130 below RRP. Challenging this will be a PS5 bundle from Sony that will bundle in the same game for €499.99. This is obviously a €120 discount from RRP.

Right now, there's no word of similar deals in the United States, however, there will presumably be a similar offer in the United States. It's unclear why there wouldn't be. What's probably not going to happen are major discounts on standalone consoles. Every retailer hides these major price drops behind bundles to reduce the cost of slashing the console.

All of that said, it's worth nothing that we don't have any concrete announcements from either Xbox, PlayStation, or any of their retail offers on the deals below or that they are related to Black Friday. However, the timing seemingly confirms these are either Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.

Microsoft will offer a Xbox Series X 'soft' bundle with a copy of COD Modern Warfare III at €489 in Europe. Thats about €130 below RRP. Likely a Black Friday offer.



Sony will introduce the PS5 (Non-slim) MWIII bundle in EU starting this week at €619 RRP (non-BF price). pic.twitter.com/xuyJPoXbLE — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) November 6, 2023

As for other bundles that could appear in Black Friday deals. PlayStation is likely to push Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundles, while we will likely see some Xbox Series X bundles featuring Starfield and Forza Motorsport. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundles will likely be the most common this holiday season though as it is the biggest release of this holiday season.

As always, we will update the story as more information is provided and keep you up to date on the latest and greatest Black Friday deals as they start to surface online. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What consoles and games deals are you hoping to snag extra cheap this Black Friday and Cyber Monday?