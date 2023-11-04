Critically Acclaimed PS5 Game Discounted to Just $4.99

There are currently three notable PS5 games with notable discounts on the PlayStation Store that make said games cheaper than $5. These are the three best deals on PSN at the moment, and one of these three deals is for a critically acclaimed game with a 92 on Metacritic. Of course, none of the three games are the latest, big budget games to grace the platform, but those type of games aren't made this cheap until many years after their release. That said, between Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and other notable releases last month and this month, if you're looking for something new to play, then the games below may tickle your fancy.

As always, these deals are only available for a limited time. However, as of right now, the window of opportunity is significant as the sale is live until November 17. After this, it's likely to be replaced with a Black Friday sale, so expect more major discounts in the near future.

Three Best PS5 Deals Under $5

What Remains of Edith Finch (92 on Metacritic and Currently $4.99):

"What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of strange tales about a family in Washington state. As Edith, you'll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she's the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day."

Gris (84 on Metacritic and Currently $4.24):

"Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities."

In Sound Mind (78 on Metacritic and Currently $3.49):

"As you awake in the corridors of an inexplicable building, you find the environment takes on a life of its own and leads you to discover a series of victims, all exposed to the same experimental chemical. In your search for answers, bizarre visions emerge and introduce a host of imposing horrors...and a cat named Tonia."

For more PlayStation coverage -- including everything from the latest PS4 and PS5 news to the latest deals like these as they pertain to both the PS4 and PS5 -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, let us know what you've been playing on your PS5 and whether you're going to take advantage of any of these deals?