PlayStation Plus Users Only Have 24 Hours to Download Popular $70 AAA Game for Free

PlayStation Plus users on PS5 only have 24 hours to left to download a popular AAA game that normally costs $70 on the PlayStation Store for free as part of October's free PS Plus games. Whether you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber, you have until tomorrow, November 7, to download the game for free. And once downloaded, the game is yours to keep and play as much as you want, though the latter is dependent on maintaining an active subscription to PS Plus.

As for the mystery game in question, it debuted back on December 2, 2022 via publisher Krafton and developer Striking Distance Studios. It's also notably the brainchild of Glen Schofield, the creator of Dead Space. And it's Dead Space the game aims to replicate. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game is The Callisto Protocol.

Unfortunately -- for Schofield and co. -- the game was not received as well as its spiritual predecessor. While the game sold a few millions copies, this actually ended up being below internal expectations. Meanwhile, it didn't review well either, earning Metacritic scores ranging from 68 to 70, with said scores varying depending on platform.

"The Callisto Protocol isn't necessarily bad, but it doesn't do much to verify why survival-horror fans wanted these types of games back in the first place," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "With a bit more depth to its various systems and mechanics, The Callisto Protocol could have been far more enjoyable from start to finish. Instead, my main takeaway from Callisto has simply been that I'm now that much more excited to play a number of other survival-horror games that are set to release in 2023."

About the Game + Trailer

"In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto." reads an official pitch of the game. "When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon."