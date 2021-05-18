PS5, PS4 Games Going on Sale for PlayStation's Days of Play Event

✖

If there’s a PlayStation 5 game you’ve been on the fence about or a PlayStation 4 title you never played in the past couple of years, you’ve got a chance to get those sorts of games at a discount soon thanks to PlayStation’s Days of Play event. Sony announced on Tuesday not only the dates for the Days of Play sale but the games themselves that’ll go on sale whenever the event is underway.

Newer PlayStation 5 games like Returnal of course won’t go on sale since those sorts of games were released just recently, but the games that the PlayStation 5 launched with will be among those that are on sale. That includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a game which will also see its PlayStation 4 version go on sale. Demon’s Souls will similarly be on sale, another game the PlayStation 5 launched with.

Starting May 26, save on some of PlayStation’s biggest adventures, PS Gear, and more in the Days of Play Sale: https://t.co/Lch5WJbITR pic.twitter.com/hBka7KbmCw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 18, 2021

The full list of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games going on sale for the Days of Play event can be found below. More may be added later or included in the sale whenever it goes live, but you’ll have at least these to look forward to if you’re in the market for a new PlayStation game.

PlayStation 5 Games

Demon’s Souls

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Nioh Collection

PlayStation 4 Games

Death Stranding

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Last of Us Part II

Sony also confirmed that the PlayStation Hits collection would see some representation in the sale, though we don’t know which games will be included in the discounts just yet. PlayStation Hits include some of the PlayStation 4’s biggest games like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, God of War, Until Dawn, and more first-party titles, but it’s not limited to just the PlayStation exclusives. Other games also included in the collection are Fallout 4, DOOM, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, so expect to see more third-party games present as well.

Aside from the games themselves, PlayStation said its sale will be extended to other services, too. PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions will both be on sale along with items on the PlayStation Gear Store. multiplayer will be free for a weekend as well for those who’ve had their subscriptions lapse.

PlayStation’s Days of Play sale begins on May 26th.