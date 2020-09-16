PS5 Release Date and Price Officially Revealed by PlayStation

PlayStation has officially revealed the PS5 release date. After months and months and months of painfully waiting, PlayStation fans finally know when they will be able to begin enjoying next-gen gaming on the PS4's successor. Barring any expected delay, Sony's PS5 will release on November 12 and cost $400 and $500, depending on whether you cop the all-digital version or the standard version with a disc drive.

If this release date looks familiar, it's because it's the same window Sony has launched its last three consoles in: PS4, PS3, and PS2. Similarly to the PS5, Sony opted to release the PS4 on November 15, 2013. And considering how successful the PS4 has been, it's no surprise Sony has returned to this window in an attempt to replicate its success.

Meanwhile, the PS3 also released within this window, arriving in North America on November 17, 2000. Unlike the PS4, the PS3 didn't debut in North America though. It actually debuted six days earlier on November 11 in Japan. Unlike the PS4, the PS3 got off to a very slow start, partially thanks to being a year behind the Xbox 360, but largely because of its $600 price point.

The most successful console ever, the PS2, actually released in North America a bit earlier on October 29, 2006. Like the PS3 though, it debuted in Japan. Except this time, long before hitting the North American market. The PS2 debuted in Japan all the way back on March 4 of the same year.

Lastly, there's the PS1, the PlayStation console that started it all and had perhaps the most peculiar release date. The PS1 debuted in Japan on December 3, 1994. Then a year later in 1995, it landed in North America on September 9.

While it was relatively easy to pick out a release date for the PS5 ahead of the official reveal, what's less easy to predict is whether or not Sony will be able to run away with the generation right at the start like it did with the PS4. This time around it has the weaker console on paper, something it will need to subsidize with high-quality exclusives from its studios like Naughty Dog, Guerrilla Games, Insomniac Games, Santa Monica Studios, and SIE Japan.

Will you be picking up a PS5 at launch?