PS5 Reportedly Beginning Production

✖

Sony fans will be happy to know that the PlayStation 5 will apparently begin production sometime this week. The report comes from the outlet BusinessKorea (via GameRant). The outlet apparently has an unnamed source that revealed the console is currently being produced on schedule. While Sony has not given fans any reason to believe the console would see a delay, many were skeptical about a release this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. If BusinessKorea's report is to be believed, PlayStation fans will have a lot to be excited about later this year! Of course, fans won't have to wait much longer for more information, as Sony will pull back the curtain on the system Thursday June 11th.

As of this writing, fans don't have a whole lot more information about the PlayStation 5. While Microsoft has been slowly revealing a number of details about the Xbox Series X, Sony has kept mostly quiet when it comes to the PlayStation 5. The secrecy makes a certain amount of sense given Sony's status as the market leader; after all, they have less to prove heading into the next generation. Still, it's obvious that PlayStation fans are starving for new information.

Thankfully, once Sony officially unveils the console, information should start coming at a much faster pace. A number of games have been revealed for the system so far, but most third party publishers seem to be holding back until the system makes its debut. After all these months of secrecy, it will be interesting to see if the console's full reveal can live-up to the hype!

PlayStation fans aren't the only ones that should feel confident about this year's console launches. In April, Xbox boss Phil Spencer stated that the Xbox Series X is still on-pace to release during the holiday 2020 window. Spencer was careful to temper expectations given everything going on in the world over the last few months, but it certainly looks like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be going head-to-head later this year!

While information is pretty scarce at the moment, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

Do you plan on picking up a PlayStation 5 later this year? Or do you plan on holding off for a bit? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.