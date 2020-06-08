PlayStation Confirms New PS5 Event Date

✖

After leaking earlier this morning via Twitch ads, PlayStation has come right out and officially announced that the previously delayed PlayStation 5 event will now take place later this week on Thursday, June 11th. More specifically, it will take place at 4pm ET. In an effort to somewhat temper expectations, it would seem, the company has updated the original announcement to offer some details on what folks can expect to see and experience when the event kicks off.

"Now that the event is confirmed for June 11, I wanted to add that this pre-taped program will be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second," the update from Sid Shuman, Senior Director at SIE Content Communications, states. "This eased the show’s production process during a time when many of our team and developers are working from home. The games you’ll see on Thursday will look even better when you play them on PS5 with a 4K TV, as you’d expect. "

"It’s also best if you watch while wearing headphones, if you can — there’s some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it’s pumped through your phone or laptop speakers," he adds.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

"I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday," Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said as part of the event's initial announcement. "The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware."

Whatever the event entails, exactly, it is set to take place this coming Thursday, June 11th, at 4pm ET. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. The biggest chunk of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console actually relates to its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you think will be shown at the event? Anything particular you're looking forward to? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.