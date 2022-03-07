New PS5 Restock Taking Place at GameStop Soon

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 is set to take place at GameStop this week. Following the holiday blitz at the end of 2021, restocks of the PS5 have been fewer and further between to start off 2022. And while the console has been available for well over a year at this point to purchase, the fervor from customers to purchase the platform hasn’t died off much at all. Luckily, if all goes well in the coming days, it looks like this PS5 restock at GameStop could prove to be a great opportunity to pick up the hardware.

As reported by The Shortcut, this new restock of the PS5 is set to take place tomorrow on March 8th at 11am EST. This restock will be online-only, which means that you’ll have to be ready to make a purchase via GameStop’s website if you want a console for yourself. The restock will also only be selling the Digital Edition of the PS5 as part of larger bundles that GameStop will make available. In addition, only those who are subscribed to GameStop’s PowerUp Rewards Pro membership will be able to gain access to this PS5 restock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since this restock will be selling the PS5 consoles via a bundle, it’s worth noting that the cost of the bundle itself will likely be closer to $600 or $700, depending on which version you try to get. Although the specifics surrounding the bundles that will be made available haven’t been confirmed just yet, each is said to contain an additional DualSense controller and a charging station. One bundle will then supposedly feature a gift card, PSN card, and a membership to PS Plus, while the other will instead include a 1TB internal SSD.

It’s worth noting that if you can’t get your hands on the PS5 in this new restock tomorrow, another sale via GameStop is said to be coming later in the week on March 11th. Conversely, this restock is one that will take place within physical GameStop stores. Stock is said to be quite limited with this restock, but GameStop will supposedly be selling different PS5 bundles in-store for a price in the range of $800. More details on this purchasing opportunity should be coming about in the next few days.

Are you going to try to get the PS5 for yourself in either of these restocks at GameStop this week? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.