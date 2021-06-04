Psychonauts 2 Release Date Potentially Leaks on Steam

✖

Xbox Game Studios and Double Fine's upcoming release of Psychonauts 2 is finally poised to arrive later this year, but ahead of a formal launch date announcement, it looks as though the game's release date has now leaked. Although this date that has come about is by no means an official one, the platform in which it seemingly leaked is an incredibly valid one.

Over on Resetera, one user reported that they recently visited Valve's Steam platform where they took a look at titles that are releasing in the near future. When ordering this list by release date, Psychonauts 2 found itself sandwiched between two other titles that are both planned to arrive on August 25, 2021. While this same date wasn't shown on the "Release Date" section of Psychonauts 2's listing, the fact that it was placed here might mean that the upcoming platformer will also be arriving on this same date.

It's worth noting specifically that this action on Steam is one that no longer gives the same result. Clearly, if something previously caused Psychonauts 2 to appear amongst other releases on August 25, something changed behind the scenes to make this no longer the case.

As for the overall plausibility of this situation, well, it's a bit hard to say. Double Fine has been stressing in recent weeks that Psychonauts 2 is absolutely close to releasing and a date in August lines up with that notion. That being said, this could just be a simple situation where Steam had an error that caused all of this confusion to occur in the first place.

Regardless of what the truth is, it surely won't be long until we get an official date for Psychonauts 2 as more information will be shared at Xbox's showcase on June 13. When the game does end up launching, it will also be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.

