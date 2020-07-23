New Psychonauts 2 Trailer Revealed, Delayed to 2021

During today's Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft pulled back the curtain on Psychonauts 2, the latest title from developer Double Fine. On Thursday, the company debuted an all-new trailer for the game, which can be found above. The new trailer also featured a behind-the-scenes look at actor and musician Jack Black recording a song for the trailer. So far, it looks like Psychonauts 2 will offer the same type of gameplay that made the 2005 original a hit, so longtime fans should be excited to see what's in store.

Like the original Psychonauts, Psychonauts 2 is a third-person platformer. Players once again take on the role of Raz, using the character's powerful psychic abilities to enter the minds of the game's various NPCs. Raz possesses multiple other psi-powers, granting him abilities like pyrokinesis, telekinesis, and levitation.

Despite the title, Psychonauts 2 is actually the third game in the franchise. In fact, the title directly follows the events of Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, a VR game released on PlayStation 4 and PC. In Rhombus of Ruin, Raz was tasked with saving Truman Zanotto, the Grand Head of the Psychonauts. Psychonauts 2 finally sees Raz achieve his dream of visiting Psychonauts headquarters, but things have drastically changed in Zanotto's absence. Under their new leadership, the Psychonauts have moved away from using their abilities to protect the world, instead using them for practices such as necromancy. The new game will also see Raz discover new secrets of his family history.

All in all, it seems like a really interesting set-up! Psychonauts 2's new status quo should play a major role in the game's narrative. The characters and world created by Double Fine played a big part in the original game's success. Time will tell whether or not the sequel will prove to be nearly as endearing, but Psychonauts 2 definitely looks promising!

Psychonauts 2 will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PC sometime in 2021.



