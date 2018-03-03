PUBG Players Discover Hack That Make the Blue Circle of Death Less Deadly

If you’re familiar with how battle royale games work, then you know that the enclosing blue barrier (lovingly dubbed the blue circle of death) can make or break your chances of survival. It works the same way in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) but with 1.5 million cheaters in the books, it’s no surprising that any sort of hack to help deal with it that exists has been found.

Granted, those cheater numbers are mostly talking about aim bots and things of that nature, but it still. A new hack has been discovered that allows players to survive the suffocating blue circle of death with do damage taking. The electrical barrier of doom is a game mechanic that forces players to move, to re-strategize, but some players just weren’t having it so they said “pish” to the circle all together.

The glitch itself effectively lets a player win just by standing still. Let everyone else kill each other, stand in relative peace, and out match the match. This hack was discovered over on Reddit by hanchengsh when he realised that he was witnessing the cheat in action when another player won consecutive matches in a row simply by standing still. When he reported his findings, other users soon added their own commentary and evidence to support this glitch’s existence.

Another aspect discovered about this exploit is that apparently, at least for a good portion of the match, it makes players invisible so that while the mayhem is going on around them, exploiters can remain undetected for the most part.

For those that have been using this hack, we’re ‘sorry’ to be a part of the reason it will be patched soon. The crew behind the online game are pretty intune with their community and have taken their anti-cheat measures to an incredible high. With the reddit thread continuing to gain traction, it’s only a matter of time before this exploit has a hotfix patch applied to hit to make the game a little bit more of a level playing field, as it is meant to be.

For everyone else, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One and PC, though it’s still in the Preview Program on the Microsoft console.