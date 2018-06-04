PUBG Extends Sanhok’s Final Test

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ final beta for the new Sanhok map has been extended until later in the week to allow for more testing time.

PUBG Corp. announced the extension of the battle royale game’s latest map through the PUBG Help Twitter account. The new map is the smallest one yet and has been testable more than once by now, but this final extension gives players one last chance to experience Sanhok before it’s released for everyone. Sanhok’s only testable for PC players though, so those on the Xbox One will have to wait until the map comes to the console’s test servers.

PC Players: Sanhok’s final round of testing has been extended until June 7, 4am PDT / June 7, 1pm CEST / June 7, 8pm KST Thanks for your participation so far and please keep your feedback coming.https://t.co/gN945IQR5a — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) June 4, 2018

Not long after sharing the tweet and the post on the Steam forums that announced the extension of the test, the PUBG Help Twitter account followed it up with more messages about Sanhok. An update was released for the test servers to improve performance, and after discovering that the number of vehicle spawns on the map was having adverse effects on the servers, PUBG Help said that the total number of vehicles on the Sanhok map had been reduced. The tweet also indicated that the PUBG team is looking for feedback on the change.

We’ve identified an issue affecting server performance on Sanhok related to the number of vehicle spawns. The total number of vehicles spawned on Sanhok has been reduced. Please share your feedback with us regarding this change. — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) June 4, 2018

Previously known as “Codename” Savage,” Sanhok got it’s new name towards the beginning of May when an announcement confirmed the new title and the origins of the name.

“As we explained in our ‘Inspirations of Codename: Savage’ blog posts (part 1 here, part 2 here), this new map is inspired by a wide variety of islands across southeast Asia, including those found in Thailand and the Philippines,” the announcement for the new name said on Steam. “To reflect that inspiration, we invented a sort of hodgepodge combination of two words.”

This should be the last test for Sanhok before the map goes live for all PC players, so get in the last few games that you can before the test period ends this week.