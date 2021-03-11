PUBG Releases Schedule for Fourth Anniversary Events

✖

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is celebrating its fourth anniversary this year, and for the players, that means they get to look forward to a month of festivities. The PUBG team teased earlier in the week that it had a lot planned for the month of March, and as of Thursday, we know some specifics about what’ll happen, how people can participate, and what they’ll get in return for celebrating the game’s anniversary. The first of these events is taking place now with players having a shot at winning a bunch of G-Coin.

The G-Coin giveaway will be live until the end of the month, so PUBG players have plenty of chances to win. It’s not limited to just one player either, so there’s reason enough to try to win at some point to see if you get lucky. After that, there’ll be giveaways for cosmetics and emotes.

There are a lot of great PUBG 4th Anniversary events coming up, so we've put together a list of events to help you keep track! Get your plan together and hit the ground running! pic.twitter.com/5aSAUmrR3D — PUBG (@PUBG) March 11, 2021

The full details of the PUBG events announced so far can be found below:

4th Anniversary Hashtag G-Coin Giveaway

Period: 2021.03.11 00:00 ~ 2021.03.31 23:59 UTC

Mission: Take a screenshot of you with one of the winning Graffiti Contest entries in-game and post it to social media for a chance to win 1,000 G-Coin!

How to Participate: Take a photo in front of one of the winning Graffiti entries Upload your photo to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or Weibo Include the #PUBG4thAnniversary and your country's hashtags (please see your regional channels for more information) Wait to see if you’re a winner! We’ll be giving out X prizes over the course of the event, so keep an eye on your notifications!



4th Anniversary Spectrum Solution M416 & Squad Tag Hoodie Skin Giveaway

Period: 2021.03.18 00:00 ~ 2021.03.24 23:59 UTC

Mission: Finish one or more of these super difficult missions in Normal or Ranked during the time period to earn both rewards. Play PUBG for 4 hours. Accumulate 4 kills. Play more than 4 matches (must survive for at least 4 minutes to count). Finish a match in 4th place or above.



4th Anniversary Victory Dance Emote Giveaway