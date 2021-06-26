PUBG Leak Reveals a New Revive Mechanic

✖

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players may soon have another way to get themselves back into the fight if recent leaks are an indication of what’s to come. A video showing a PUBG player picking themselves off the ground through a self-revive mechanic of sorts has surfaced online to suggest that a mechanic of that kind will be coming to the game. That mechanic has supposedly been in the works for a while now, but with videos of the animation now surfacing, it seems like it’ll be available sooner rather than later.

The well-known PUBG leaker PlayerIGN shared the video below on Twitter that showed the self-revive animation in action. The video was a brief one, but if you’ve played other battle royale games, it’ll be a familiar mechanic and animation compared to PUBG’s competitors.

PUBG new revive/self-pickup mechanic in action coming in update 12.2. Additionally, this self-pickup mechanic has actually been in the game files since 2018; PUBG has actually planned a revive mechanic for at least 3 years. pic.twitter.com/3DBG2F1yPN — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) June 25, 2021

The sequence itself is a typical one: Player goes down, player finds cover, player revives themselves. However, it doesn’t look like a syringe or anything like that is used in the video. Instead, it’s almost as if a burst of energy courses through the player like a shot of adrenaline to put them back in the fight.

Obviously, since all we have is a video to go off of right now, there’s no telling how this system will work in PUBG. It could be limited to just a game mode at first since things are frequently tested in the PUBG Labs mode before they make their way to the full game, so perhaps we’ll see it there first before it’s ready.

PlayerIGN also indicated that this self-revive mechanic has been in the works for longer than players might’ve anticipated. The leaker said this sort of feature has been in development since 2018 based on what was seen in the files, so it’s been a long time coming. Perhaps whenever it’s eventually added we’ll get an explanation about how long it’s been in development and why the time of its arrival felt like the correct time.

If self-revives are added to PUBG, it seems likely we’ll see them in other games like PUBG: New State, though that too remains to be seen.