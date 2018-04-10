PUBG: A New Malware Emerges That Forces You to Play the Battle Royale Title

It seems that everyone and their mothers are talking and/or playing a battle royale title these days. Whether it’s Fortnite or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the battle royale genre is on fire right now. So much so, it even has its own malware … a new virus that essentially makes you play the infamous PUBG.

This malware won’t take your money, it’ll take your time because it not-so gently coerces players to join the fight for that illusive chicken dinner. The crew over at MalwareHunterTeam were the ones that first discovered it, while BleepingComputer told the world. But what does this malware actually do?

The PUBG Randomware essentially encrypts every file on someone’s computer by adding .PUBG to the end of the file’s name. From there, there are two options at decryption:

Enter the “s2acxx56a2sae5fjh5k2gb5s2e” to restore

Or … play the game

More specifically, run the process under the name “TslGame,” which can be seen below. Though the ransom note itself states that PUBG needs to be ran for over an hour, the reality is that a simple three seconds will do.

Once the process is properly executed, decryption will take place regarding the encrypted files and the ‘victim’ can move on with their life. Or move on to Fortnite. Whatever the case may be, this malware is a little less mal, and more “just for the lulz.”

If you’re interested in learning more, or even using this to prank the gamer in your life, you can read more about it right here!

In other PUBG news, did you check out the new War Mode that has been quietly added? How it works involves players being within a small area on Erangel. For those familiar, you know that means time is not on your side at all. Certain gear drops are available, and depending on what the host chooses – those items can be respawned alongside the player. The mode itself is available now as a custom game, which makes it exclusive to those given the option to start and host their own matches. This mostly applies to PUBG Partners, but the team behind the online game have mentioned that they will be opening it up to “all” soon.