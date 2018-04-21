PUBG Devs Tease Upcoming Weapon Balance Changes

Though the PC version of the wildly popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds title is out of Early Access, there’s still a tons of work that needs to be done on the battle royale game. Just like any online game, there are constant fixes and improvements that need to be made in order to make the gameplay experience better, and the recent update from the devs behind this game have given us an idea of what’s next for the chicken dinner experience.

Though these are not the patch notes, the team did open up on their findings regarding what balance changes are needed, and how they plan on going about these alterations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“According to our research, only a few specific types of weapons (ARs) are used in most situations,” the update read. “We believe the choice about which gun to use should be based on personal preference and its effectiveness in any given situation, rather than simply “which gun is strongest.” Our goal is to make it so no one gun will feel objectively better than the others.”

But it’s not just weapon balance changes that are being targeted – there are several other goals in mind as well, “Alongside the weapon balance changes, we plan to make some changes to weapon attachments. Again, the goal here is to provide you with a wider array of attachment options so you can choose one that best fits your combat situation (rather than any one “best” attachment).”

And helmets. An item in game that players are intimately familiar with and can be the make or break moment standing in the way of that glorious winner, winner chicken dinner. “Expect some changes to the level three helmet. It’s a game-changing item that can impact the outcome of a match—basically, it gives you an extra life in situations where a headshot would otherwise kill you. We don’t want luck alone to determine who gets items like this, so we’re removing it from the normal loot spawn tables and limiting it to care packages only. “

The team concluded, “we’ll test all of these changes on the test servers first. This is the first time we are attempting a balance patch of this scope. The plan is to keep tweaking and tuning each weapon over time, so we’ll need your help (and all your honest feedback) to get it right.”

Another step in the right direction, especially with the exciting new map that received rave reviews during its testing period. We’ll keep you posted when the official patch notes go live.