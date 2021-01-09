PUBG Updates Ranked Mode in New Patch

✖

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds now has some new updates for the game’s Ranked Mode that are available on the test servers for players to preview ahead of their live release. The update adjusted the way penalties are distributed in the Ranked Mode to give players more protection when they find themselves in situations they can’t control such as when a match starts without the player having a full team. Some restrictions placed on these new guidelines also look to ensure that players won’t abuse the more flexible Ranked Mode conditions.

As outlined in the patch notes for the 10.2 update, these changes essentially mean that if a player joins a match without a full team, they’ve got a brief grace period in which they can leave the game without worrying about being penalized. Players are able to leave within five minutes of a game starting after the plane takes off without a full team, PUBG’s patch notes for the update said, but only if certain conditions are met.

Those players who want to leave their incomplete teams early must have chosen the option that had matchmaking find teammates for them, the plane has to take off without a complete team of four players in Ranked Squads, and a member of the player’s premade team can’t have left the match before the plane departs. The last of those rules should ensure that premade parties aren’t able to abuse the system by having one sacrifice themselves and incur penalties so that the other one can get out without being adversely affected.

The good news for players who choose this option to get out of an imbalanced Ranked Mode game is that the match won’t be recorded on your profile at all. That means that on top of not getting matchmaking penalties, you won’t have any potentially unfavorable stats stuck on your page either.

The full guidelines below govern what happens when you leave a Ranked Mode game assuming you meet the conditions mentioned above:

Leaving Ranked Mode Match

No stats are recorded on their Career page

No change is made to their RP

No matchmaking penalties are issued

Players will be granted any Pass XP and BP they would have earned as normal

This update is the same one that added a Reputation System which can also be affected by leaving matches early itself, so in a way, both the new feature and the Ranked Mode changes go hand-in-hand.